1,316 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $195.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

