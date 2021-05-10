1,232 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

