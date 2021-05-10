10,775 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $13.45 on Monday. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.