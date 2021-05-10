-$1.75 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.87). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.49) to ($5.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.97) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27,319.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. 182,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,816. The company has a market cap of $554.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

