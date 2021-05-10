$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $683.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.