$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

PWR traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $100.74. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,651,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

