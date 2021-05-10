$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of COTY traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 568,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,010,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Coty by 22.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

