0xcert Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $63,843.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xcert has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00087399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.58 or 0.00800926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.30 or 0.09093648 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

