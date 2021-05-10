$0.49 EPS Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $247,559,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,897,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,834,000.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

