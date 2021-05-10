-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $12,930,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $3,796,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXO traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. 6,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

