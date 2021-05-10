$0.43 EPS Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 6.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $5,618,000.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.