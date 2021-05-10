$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 206,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAMG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

