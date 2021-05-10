$0.32 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.42. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,181 shares of company stock worth $1,789,095 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

VIVO traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 33,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.