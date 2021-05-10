-$0.32 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $22.07 on Monday. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after buying an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,618,000 after purchasing an additional 399,332 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 314,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $23,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

