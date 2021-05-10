-$0.22 EPS Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.29). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,518. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

