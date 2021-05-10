$0.20 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

DVAX stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 3,327,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,537. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,086 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,245 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

