$0.18 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $79,964,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $32,377,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $25,852,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.