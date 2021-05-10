-$0.17 EPS Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,420 over the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,763. The firm has a market cap of $379.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

