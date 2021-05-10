-$0.16 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.42 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $517.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

