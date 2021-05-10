-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

ANIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

In other news, Director Emily Gottschalk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $137,150. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

