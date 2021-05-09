Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce sales of $7.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $12.50 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $26.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of ZYME traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 396,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,880. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

