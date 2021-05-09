Zloadr 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,204.00 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Zloadr has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $101,251.97 and approximately $8,204.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00103978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.00783276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.93 or 0.09054019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.