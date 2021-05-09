ZINC (ZINC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $233.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $241,360.59 and approximately $233.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.43 or 0.00792330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00104016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.68 or 0.09631194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00044241 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.