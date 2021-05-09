Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $189.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.08.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 797,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

