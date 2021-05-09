Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $317.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.83. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

