Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,703 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

