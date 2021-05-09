Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $443,766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $133.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

