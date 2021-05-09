Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $172,711,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,409,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

VMC opened at $191.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average of $157.16. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $192.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.