Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $468.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

