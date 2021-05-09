Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $407,141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,555,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV opened at $259.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.