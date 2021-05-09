Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

