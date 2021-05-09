Zeusshield 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,053.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $661,318.17 and approximately $10,053.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.00799856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00105788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.36 or 0.09287934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

