Zero Price Hits $0.35 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $26,151.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00509055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00210864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00243460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004265 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,977,206 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

