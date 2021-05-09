Zen Protocol (ZP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $318.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.69 million and $318.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.05 or 0.01216891 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 151.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001220 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00101696 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

