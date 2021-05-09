Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.60 or 0.00511517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00211884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00244812 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005949 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004266 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

