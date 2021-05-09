Zano (ZANO) Price Reaches $2.29 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00003982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and $189,874.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,408.29 or 0.99939940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048672 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.00695522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $755.86 or 0.01315843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.72 or 0.00375532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00224094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005696 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,661,200 coins and its circulating supply is 10,631,700 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

