Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZLNDY shares. HSBC started coverage on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zalando stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

