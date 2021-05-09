Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.