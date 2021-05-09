Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Buy

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

PRFT stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $32,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perficient by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

