Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Buy

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $209,632.50. Insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

