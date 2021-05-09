Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

