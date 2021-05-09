Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Hold

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE KRP opened at $12.41 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $740.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.