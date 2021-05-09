Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Hold

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

