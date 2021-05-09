Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

