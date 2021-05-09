Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,682. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

