Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

MRVI stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

