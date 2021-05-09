Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatsen.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Yatsen by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Yatsen stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,305. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.