Zacks: Brokerages Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 540%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

