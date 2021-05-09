Zacks: Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

BY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

