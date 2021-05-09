Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.45. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $5.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.23.

NYSE TDG traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.69. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $303.51 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

